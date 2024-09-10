Donald Trump V Kamala Harris: What Do Polls Indicate Of Who Is Winning The US Elections? Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald v Kamala Harris: presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump , and presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris are facing-off in their first debate today (September 10 local time / September 11 IST).

Hosted by ABC ahead of the November 2024 US Presidential , the debate is taking place at the National Center in Philadelphia. In IST that is 6:30 am today, September 11.

| Trump vs Harris Debate LIVE: Harris copies Biden's plan, says Trump

Amid the debate, we check at where both candidates are in terms of favour among US voters. While Trump was leading widely when contesting against US President Joe Biden , Harris taking over the campaign brought about a reversal of sorts. So, did that initial momentum for Harris sustain into steady lead? We take a look.

Trump v Harris: What Do US Polls Say?

Now, Harris and Trump are locked in a“tight contest”, as per multiple voter polls conducted on September 10, Hindustan Times reported.

The New York Times/Siena College poll released on September 8 found 28 per cent of likely voters said they needed to know more about Harris, while just 9 per cent said that of Trump, Bloomberg reported.

Further, over six out of 10 likely voters said the next president should represent a major change from Joe Biden - something Harris has struggled with, the Bloomberg report added. And just a quarter of those surveyed in the NYT/Siena poll said Harris represented that change, while 53 per cent said Trump did.

This is a developing story, more updates coming soon...