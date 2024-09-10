Kuwait, Iraq Find Themselves Equal 0-0 In Asian Cup Football Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national team played on Tuesday the Iraqi national team on home grounds at Jaber International Stadium, the two teams found themselves equal (0-0) at the fulltime whistle.

The match is part of the Asian cup qualifiers for the 2026, as it stands, the group is lead by Jordan, South Korea, Iraq all with four points, Kuwait is in fourth place with two points, Palestine in fifth with one point, and Oman last with zero points. (end)

