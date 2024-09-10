Kuwait, Iraq Find Themselves Equal 0-0 In Asian Cup Football Qualifiers
Date
9/10/2024 7:14:20 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait football national team played on Tuesday the Iraqi national team on home grounds at Jaber International Stadium, the two teams found themselves equal (0-0) at the fulltime whistle.
The match is part of the Asian cup qualifiers for the World Cup 2026, as it stands, the group is lead by Jordan, South Korea, Iraq all with four points, Kuwait is in fourth place with two points, Palestine in fifth with one point, and Oman last with zero points. (end)
amh
MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108659570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.