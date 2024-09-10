STEVE AOKI RETURNS TO NYFW TO PRESENT DIM MAK X ONE PIECE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TOEI ANIMATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DIM MAK x TOEI ANIMATION RUNWAY PRESENTATION NEW YORK WEEK

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Aoki returned to New York Fashion Week this season with DIM MAK x ONE PIECE in partnership with Toei Animation to present a groundbreaking immersive runway experience on September 9th, 2024, at Artechhouse. The DIM MAK x ONE PIECE: Spring/Summer 2025 Collection was unveiled as part of Toei Animation's year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic anime series. This collaboration, proudly presented by Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Collection and Toei Animation, represents a transformative moment for anime in the fashion world, where the bold and adventurous spirit of One Piece meets the cutting-edge designs of Dim Mak.

Steve Aoki at the DIM MAK x ONE PIECE NYFW Runway Show

DIM MAK x ONE PIECE

The DIM MAK x ONE PIECE: Spring/Summer 2025 Collection pays homage to the exhilarating world created by Eiichiro Oda, featuring designs inspired by the series' Egghead arc. The collection brings to life the vibrant personalities of beloved characters like Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew. The immersive runway experience combined images and elements from the series, transporting guests into the world of One Piece in a way never before seen in fashion. This historic collaboration signifies the future of anime's influence on global fashion, merging storytelling with high design.

For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, DIM MAK x ONE PIECE introduced an array of dynamic silhouettes, pushing the boundaries of traditional anime-inspired fashion. The collection featured innovative new materials and bold design elements that reflected the adventurous essence of One Piece. Key pieces from the collection included a bomber jacket style which reappeared throughout several character-inspired looks including Zoro, Lilith, and GEAR5, a graphic printed athletic mesh jersey which were seen in the looks inspired by Bonney, Trafalgar Law, Franky, and York, and a standout tapestry-inspired embroidered jacket serving as the closing finale look for GEAR5. The brand's commitment to innovation was evident throughout the collection, seamlessly integrating the adventurous spirit of One Piece into each design. The collection's color palette drew inspiration from the bright and bold colors we see on the island of Vegapunk, incorporating vibrant hues and bold contrasts that mirrored the dynamic world of One Piece.

MAK x ONE PIECE also expanded on product offerings with new accessories, including embroidered six panel caps, satin trucker hats, and faux fur-lined quilted satin trapper hats. Each piece reflected the collection's theme, blending functionality with bold design. The collection also introduced a molded silicone boot style directly inspired by the amine arc, a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion and anime-inspired design in collaboration with Toei Animation, the runway presentation featured a fully immersive experience that brought the world of One Piece to life. The show incorporated unique and outlandish fashion themes, creating a dynamic environment that blurred the line between fashion and storytelling.

"This collaboration between Dim Mak and One Piece is a dream come true. It's a mashup of everything I love – fashion, music, and anime – all in one. As a huge fan of One Piece and Luffy, I'm super inspired by his drive, his fearless spirit, and how he turns obstacles into opportunities. This partnership is all about celebrating that energy with bold, dynamic fashion that captures the vibe of One Piece while repping the street style that Dim Mak is all about." - Steve Aoki

The runway show's casting featured a diverse lineup of models, including notables like Noah Lyles, the American track & field athlete and Olympian, and Junelle Bromfield, the Jamaican track & field athlete, who brought the collection to life on the runway.

Photo Credit: Kohl Murdock

Creative Direction: Steve Aoki / Toei Animation

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation.

One Piece, and all logos, character names and distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks of Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa .

About One Piece

Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, the iconic episodic series "One Piece" debuted on Japanese TV in 1999 and features pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their epic quest to find "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Now 25 years since the series' broadcast premiere, "One Piece" has taken its place as part of mainstream pop culture, attracting fans of all ages. Today, the franchise encompasses 15 feature films, numerous video games, a trading card game and a constantly expanding catalog of licensed apparel, footwear, accessories, toys & games, sporting goods, gifts & novelties, household goods, food & beverage and location-based entertainment.

