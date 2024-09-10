Old Trapper Renews Partnership With“The Jim Rome Show”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jim Rome to Spotlight Beef Jerky Brand in Custom“What's Your Beef” Segment

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper announced that it has renewed its sponsorship with“The Jim Rome Show” on Infinity Sports for the fifth consecutive year.

Airing from September 2024 through June 2025, the partnership includes sponsored features, podcast integration and social media promotion of Old Trapper beef jerky . A highlight of the campaign is the integration in a custom“What's Your Beef?” segment, where once a week Jim Rome discusses rivalries, beefs and clashes in all thing's sports.

Approximately 200 markets carry The Jim Rome Show, accounting for more than 2 million listeners each weekday from 9 a.m. to noon PDT on the Infinity Sports Network. One of the most respected voices in the world of sports broadcasting, Rome, inducted in 2019 into the Radio Hall of Fame, has become known as a leading opinion-maker as host of the nation's premiere sports radio talk show.

The Jim Rome Show is simulcast on the X social media platform, making the simulcast available to more Americans than ever before. The program averages more than 1.4 million views per daily episode. The Jim Rome Show is also simulcast on a FAST Channel, available on both Smart TV's and video streaming devices including Roku and Amazon Fire.

“Old Trapper's products are best-in-class,” said Jim Rome.“My audience loves them; I love them. We're excited to speak of Old Trapper's great tasting products again this year and to be able to include our weekly Old Trapper What's Your Beef segment within the program. It's a fan-favorite!”

“We're excited to team up with Jim Rome this football season. His passion for the game and connection with fans aligns perfectly with Old Trapper's commitment to delivering quality,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Our beef jerky is the ultimate tailgating and game day snack-packed with flavor, protein, and convenience.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper's beef jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki . For more information, please visit .



