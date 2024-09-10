Prof. Dawoud Shenouda Partners With Ghost Writers Avenue To Amplify Reach For His Pioneering Dictionaries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Renowned Engineer's Comprehensive Dictionaries of Scientific Quantities Now Available with Exclusive Discounts and Broad Distribution through GhostWritersAvenue

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a move that promises to elevate the conversation on communication protocols, microcontrollers, and smart home technologies, Professor Dawoud Shenouda, an acclaimed academic leader with over 55 years of teaching experience, has partnered with Ghost Writers Avenue to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign for his latest books.With titles like Serial Communication Protocols and Standards, Microcontroller and Smart Home Networks, and Digital System Design: Use of Microcontroller, Dictionary of Scientific Quantities Volume I & II, Professor Shenouda addresses some of the most pressing challenges in today's rapidly evolving digital and automation industries."Over recent years, industries have been grappling with the challenge of how to enable devices to communicate efficiently with minimal wiring. From the automotive industry to smart homes, the need for standardized communication protocols has become critical," Shenouda explains. "These books provide the essential knowledge professionals need to understand, compare, and apply the various communication protocols effectively."Shenouda's books target professionals and academics looking to gain a deeper understanding of key communication technologies.Serial Communication Protocols and Standards delves into data communication standards, including RS-232 and various serial communication methods.Microcontroller and Smart Home Networks explores smart home automation and the protocols that enable seamless communication between devices like ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, and CAN.Digital System Design: Use of Microcontroller guides readers through the intricacies of designing robust digital systems using microcontroller technology.Dictionary of Scientific Quantities Volume I & II : A dictionary with 2450 entries each defining one of the currently used units including local units. Besides that, it gives a summary for 1400 unitsThese titles are invaluable resources for those involved in the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and embedded systems design.A Visionary in Education and EngineeringBeyond his literary contributions, Professor Shenouda is recognized for his significant impact on education across Africa. Having held leadership roles at prestigious universities such as the National University of Rwanda, University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, Ex Vice-Chancellor at International University of East Africa, his influence has shaped the futures of countless students. Known for his innovative thinking and commitment to academic excellence, Shenouda has been invited to schools and communities across Africa to provide career counseling and guidance.As a distinguished professor with multiple advanced degrees, including a PhD in Computer Engineering, Shenouda's career has spanned continents and decades. His deep-rooted belief in teamwork and collaboration remains a cornerstone of his teaching philosophy, as he emphasizes that education is the greatest investment one can make.This new partnership with Ghost Writers Avenue aims to expand Shenouda's reach by connecting his expertise with a global audience. By leveraging digital marketing strategies, targeted campaigns, and professional ghostwriting services, Ghost Writers Avenue will ensure these critical works find their way into the hands of industry professionals, students, and academics worldwide.“Education is the best investment in life,” Shenouda says.“With the right knowledge, we can tackle the challenges of tomorrow, from smart homes to interconnected industries.”About Professor Dawoud ShenoudaProfessor Dawoud Shenouda is a seasoned academic leader and engineering expert. With over 55 years of experience, he has taught at top universities in Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa. He holds multiple advanced degrees in mechanical science, telecommunications engineering, and computer engineering, and is currently the acting Vice-Chancellor at International University of East Africa.For more information on Professor Dawoud Shenouda's works, visit ghostwritersavenue or find his books on Amazon

