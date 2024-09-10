Deschamps Confident Mbappe Will Be Back Among The Goals

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 8:18 PM

France coach Didier Deschamps said he has no concerns about the form of Kylian Mbappe and expects Real Madrid's new forward to rediscover his scoring touch when he reaches full fitness.

After France opened their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Italy in Paris, Deschamps fielded a much-changed team against Belgium on Monday, with Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann starting on the bench in their 2-0 win.

Mbappe struggled at Euro 2024 after breaking his nose against Austria and took four games before scoring his first league goals for Madrid after his move from Paris St Germain.

"The French team will always be stronger with him and I'm convinced that in a month he will be better," Deschamps said.

"There are very high demands in his club. I have no worries with Kylian."

Mbappe was brought on in the 67th against Belgium and looked bright as he tried to add his name to the scoresheet, missing narrowly from a tight angle 10 minutes from time and having an effort saved in the 86th minute.

Michael Olise and Manu Kone were handed their first caps against Italy while Lucas Digne played his first game for France in more than two years against Belgium, with Matteo Guendouzi also returning.

Deschamps says he is using the Nations League as a platform to widen the pool of talent at his disposal and plans to continue down that path regardless of the results.

"I'm sticking to my course, to put as many players as possible in situations where we can test them," he said.

"It is the time to do that even if it you lose games. You don't replace players with 50 caps by snapping your fingers.

"I'm well aware that I am not putting the team in the best conditions," he said of the numerous changes to the line-up.

"But we have to go through it. It gives us answers."

ALSO READ:

Football legends to enthral Dubai fans in November

Kane draws inspiration from Ronaldo as he prepares to win 100th England cap