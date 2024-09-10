Israeli Strikes On Syria Kill At Least 14: State Media

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:04 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:05 PM

Syrian state said on Monday that overnight Israeli strikes killed 14 people in central Hama province, with a war monitor reporting a higher death toll in raids on sensitive military sites.

The Israeli military, which has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war there in 2011, declined to comment on the latest reported attack.

Syrian official news agency Sana, citing a medical source, said: "The number of martyrs resulting from the Israeli aggression on a number of sites in the vicinity of Masyaf has risen to 14 martyrs and 43 wounded including six critically."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported "intense Israeli strikes" overnight, giving a death toll of "18 people" including eight Syrian fighters. It said 32 others were wounded.

Israeli strikes on Syria since 2011 have mainly targeted army positions and Iran-backed fighters including from Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria, but have repeatedly said they will not allow Iran to expand its presence.

Syria's Sana news agency, citing a military source, reported that at "around 11.20 pm on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack" from the direction of northwest Lebanon "targeting a number of military sites in the central region".

Air defences "shot down some" of the missiles, Sana reported.

The Observatory said "Israeli strikes... targeted the scientific research area in Masyaf" in Hama province and other sites, destroying "buildings and military centres".

The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, had earlier said the strikes targeted sites "where pro-Iran groups and weapons development experts are stationed".

It was "one of the most violent Israeli attacks" in Syria in years, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

He said Iranian experts "developing arms including precision missiles and drones" worked in the scientific research centre that was hit.

Nasser Kanani, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, told a media briefing: "We strongly condemn this criminal attack by the Zionist regime on Syrian soil."

Israeli raids on Syria surged after Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel sparked war in Gaza, then eased somewhat after an April 1 strike blamed on Israel hit the Iranian consular building in Damascus.

Syria has sought to stay out of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has raised fears of a broader regional war.

In late August, several pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Syria's central Homs region in strikes attributed to Israel, the Observatory had said.

Days later, the Israeli military said it killed an unspecified number of fighters belonging to Hamas ally Islamic Jihad in a strike in Syria near the Lebanese border.

The Syrian government's brutal suppression of a 2011 uprising triggered the conflict that has killed more than half a million people and drawn in foreign armies and jihadists.

Iran-backed groups including Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement have bolstered President Bashar Al Assad's forces during Syria's civil war.

Israeli raids on Syria have also sought to cut off Hezbollah supply routes to Lebanon.