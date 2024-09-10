Eaton To Showcase Technologies For Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles At IAA Transportation 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it will showcase a broad range of innovative solutions for hydrogen-powered commercial September 17–22 at IAA 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

“Eaton believes that hydrogen can play a significant role in decarbonizing commercial vehicles,” said Scott Adams, senior vice president, Global Products, Eaton's Mobility Group.“Whether a vehicle is powered by hydrogen cells or a hydrogen internal combustion engine, Eaton's broad range of innovative solutions makes us a valuable supplier partner.”

Eaton's TVS technology improves fuel cell performance

Recirculating excess hydrogen through the fuel cell stack is critical for achieving high efficiency in fuel cells. Based on Eaton's TVS technology, its hydrogen recirculation blower cycles surplus hydrogen to the stack's inlet, extending system longevity through anode purging, managing water, and reducing cold start issues while maximizing hydrogen utilization by improving efficiency and stack responsiveness.

H2 ICE engines need significantly more air for the combustion process. Eaton's TVS supercharger provides the ability to produce instant air flow at low engine speeds, can be disengaged to reduce parasitic losses when not needed, and can be optimized to complement a turbocharger in super-turbo applications.

Hydrogen ICE solutions present challenges requiring innovative solutions

Hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines pose unique challenges that fall squarely within Eaton's area of expertise – engine air management.

H2 ICE engines have higher combustion chamber temperatures compared to diesel engines, making them susceptible to surface auto-ignition or knocking. Eaton, one of the largest global producers of engine valves, leveraged its extensive experience to develop its next generation of hollow valves designed specifically for commercial vehicles and hydrogen-powered applications. The innovative design of the new hollow valves results in lower temperatures, which reduces the risk of engine knock and allows the valve to be produced with more cost-effective materials.

Hydrogen internal combustion vehicles require robust engine brakes

H2 ICE engines need more engine braking due to their low compression ratio. Eaton's 1.5 stroke engine brake delivers 40% more braking power at low speed compared to a conventional engine brake. Testing has shown that the combination of an Eaton supercharger and 1.5-stroke engine brake provides additional braking power of up to 20%.

For more information on Eaton's commercial vehicle market solutions, visit Hall 21, Booth B22 at IAA Transportation 2024.

