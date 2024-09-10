Organic Dairy Food & Drinks Market Projected Value At USD 64.58 Billion By 2033 | Healthy CAGR Of 10.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global organic dairy food and drinks size is anticipated to grow from USD 23.16 billion to USD 64.58 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to increasing disposable income during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 23.16 billion in 2023 global organic dairy food and drinks market will reach USD 64.58 billion in 2033. Organic milk, produced through organic farming practices, is the foundation for various organic dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream. These products are known for their higher nutritional value compared to conventional dairy, containing up to 40% more heart-healthy conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and 50% more omega-3 fatty acids.

Additionally, organic milk is rich in essential minerals and antioxidants like iron, vitamin E, selenium, and carotenoids. The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with organic dairy products has led to a growing demand in the health and fitness sectors. These products are valued for their ability to support metabolism, boost immunity, alleviate muscle and joint discomfort, and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 23.16 Billion Market Size in 2033 $ 64.58 Billion CAGR 10.8% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Regions Drivers Innovations in organic food and dairy products Opportunity Increasing disposable income Restraints High price of organic food

Key Insight of the Global Organic dairy food and drinks Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



North America leads the market, holding a 43.25% share of market revenue in 2023. Factors such as higher disposable incomes, increased westernization, and globalization contribute to the region's dominance. Enhanced consumer spending power, improved living standards, and supportive government initiatives, including low-interest rates and credit facilities for organic dairy products, further fuel the growth of the North American organic dairy market.



The organic milk segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 32.11% in 2023.



The product type segment is divided into organic cheese, organic milk, organic yogurt, and others. The organic milk segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 32.11% in 2023.



The offline retailers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 23.43% in 2023.

The offline retailers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 23.43% in 2023. The distribution channel segment is divided into super markets, convenience stores, online retailers, specialty stores, offline retailers, and others.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Innovations in Organic Dairy Products.



The market for organic dairy is being propelled by continuous innovations, including new flavored organic drinks and milk with added energy benefits. As consumers increasingly prioritize health, the demand for these innovative organic dairy products grows. Heightened consumer awareness regarding the benefits of organic food drives the expansion of this market.



Restraints: High Cost of Organic Products.



The primary challenge facing the organic dairy market is the high cost of raw materials, which impacts the final price of organic dairy products. The cost of producing organic dairy is significantly higher than conventional dairy due to the expense of organic farming practices and raw materials. This elevated cost can restrict market growth by limiting consumer affordability.



Opportunities: Increasing Disposable Income.



As urbanization and economic growth continue, more consumers are willing to spend on premium organic food products. Rising disposable incomes across various demographics are expected to drive the growth of the organic dairy market. Increased financial capacity among consumers provides significant opportunities for market expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the global organic dairy food and drinks market are:



● Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

● Safeway Inc.

● Danone SA (Horizon Organic)

● Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

● LLC

● Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative

● Straus Family Creamery

● BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.

● Unilever Group

● Chobani

● General Mills, Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



● Organic Cheese

● Organic Milk

● Organic Yogurt

● Others



By Distribution Channel



● Super Markets

● Convenience Store

● Online Retailers

● Specialty Stores

● Offline Retailers

● Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



