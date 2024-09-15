Ch'ezza Claims Gr1 PA Qatar Cup At Parislongchamp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abdulla bin Fahad al-Attiyah-owned Ch'ezza won the Qatar Cup – Prix Dragon (Group 1 PA) title at the Qatar-sponsored Qatar Arc Trials Day at ParisLongchamp in France on Sunday.

Juddmonte's Bluestocking was also victorious winning the Gr1 Qatar Prix Vermeille with connections of both the races being crowned by ambassador of Qatar to France Ali bin Jassim al-Thani.

Both races are the final rehearsals for the Qatar Arabian (Gr1 PA) and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Gr1) to be run at the same course in a few weeks.

Sheikh Ali also honoured the winners of the Gr2 Qatar Prix Foy, which was taken by the Bertrand Milliere-owned Iresine, the Gr2 Qatar Prix Niel, which was won by Wertheimer & Frere's Sosie, the Gr 3 Qatar Prix du Pin, which was won by the Hisaaki Saito-ownedTopgear and the Gr. 3 QatarPrix Du Petit Couvert which was won by the Stal Vie En Rose-ownedPradaro. The day had nine races on the card and six of them were group contests. All nine contests were marked by the name of Qatar.

On Sunday, the six-year-old Ch'ezza continued to show his top class level by landing the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Cup – Prix Dragon. With Maxime Guyon in the saddle, the François Rohaut trained was making his return to the track for the first time this year. He was last seen in December when finished third of the Gr.1 (PA) Jewel Crown at Abu Dhabi.

With the favourite Al Wakrah (TM Fred Texas) making a good pace early on, Ch'ezza was patiently ridden in second last. Going well in the turn for home, the top class colt did not have to force his talent to win and beat Nabucco Al Maury (Assy) by one and a quarter lengths.

The Gr.1 Qatar Prix Vermeille went the way of the four-year-old filly Bluestocking (Camelot) who landed the 2400m contest Arc Trial.

After a good effort against the colts in the Gr.1 Juddmonte International Stakes at York on last outing, the Juddmonte-owned & bred filly improved again by landing a second Gr.1 success to her profile. Trained by Ralph Beckett, the homebred filly was ridden by Rossa Ryan and has now her ticket for the Arc.

Bluestocking tracked the pacemaker Halfday (Lope De Vega) who led at an even pace. Grabbing the lead entering the final straight, the British-trained filly was momently headed by Aventure (Sea The Starts) but rallied inside the final 150m to win by three quarter of a length.

Aventure was an excellent second while Emily Upjohn (Sea The Stars) ran a super race in third.

Topgear back to winning ways

Runner-up of the Gr.3 Barriere Prix Quincey at Deauville on return, the five-year-old Topgear (Wootton Bassett) landed the day's opening race, the Gr.3 Qatar Prix du Pin. Owned by Hisaaki Saito and trained by Christopher Head, Topgear is now a dual Gr.3 winner.

With loyal partner Stephane Pasquier in the saddle, the French-trained colt was on the girth of the early leader Mount Athos (Dark Angel). Travelling well into the home straight, the experienced colt quicken nicely to win and beat Ten Bob Tony (Night Of Thunder) by two lengths. Darl Trooper ran a big race to finish third from last.

Sporting the colours of Bertrand Milliere, the seven-year-old, Iresine (Manduro) landed the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Foy by Jean-Pierre Gauvin and ridden with by Marie Velon, the high class gelding won this race for the second time.

With the ballydoyle short price favourite Continuous (Heart's Cry) in the lead, Iresine was surprisingly racing more prominent than usual in second.

Once the pace lifted, the son of Manduro easily passed the early leader but had to maintain his effort to hold on the late challenge of Zarir (Frankel) who was only beaten by a short head in second. Continuous was a clear third.

Sosie wins Qatar Prix Niel

After winning the Gr.1 Grand Prix de Paris when last seen, the superb colt Sosie (Sea The Stars) took the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Niel.

Owned and bred by Wertheimer & Frere, the three-year-old is trained by Andre Fabre and is now joint-favourite, with Look De Vega, to win the Arc.

Ridden by Maxime Guyon who makes it a double on the card, Sosie travelled in second in a race led by the well fancied Look De Vega (Lope De Vega). With Look De Vega increasing the pace from the false straight, Sosie was gently closing and soon headed the leader at the beginning of the home straight. The homebred colt won by one and half lengths. Delius (Frankel) went second while Look De Vega took third.

Meanwhile, after showing a model of consistency, the nine-year-old Pradaro (Penny's Picnic) landed the Gr.3 Prix du Petit Couvert.

Owned by Stal Vie En Rose and trained by Sofie Lanslots, Pradaro, who was the veteran of the race, showed his best foot to land a second Group success.

In front with three other contenders, the consistent gelding got a bit outpaced over 400m out but rallied gamely to lead close home and win by a short head with Aurelien Lemaitre in the saddle. Electric Storm (Night Of Thunder) was a brave second while Rogue Lightning (Kodiac) was a very close third.

