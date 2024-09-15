Crown Prince Congratulates Jordanians On Prophet's Birthday

Amman, Sept. 15 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II congratulated Jordanians on the occasion of the Prophet's birthday.The Crown Prince posted a story on his official Instagram account, saying, "O the best of those who came into existence, greetings, Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him."

