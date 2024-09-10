GCC Environment Ministers Discuss Preservation Of Wildlife, Biodiversity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar chaired the 26th Meeting of the GCC Ministers of Environment Affairs, held in Doha on Tuesday.

At the outset of the meeting, the Ministers thanked the leaders of the GCC countries for their directions and keenness to promote the joint Gulf action in the environmental field, achieving the noble goals aimed at deepening the cohesion and integration between the GCC countries.

The Ministers welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 16th session of the of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), scheduled to be held from Dec. 2-13, and congratulated the United Arab Emirates on its successful hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) and achieving its desired goals.

During his opening remarks, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, chair of the meeting, praised the dedicated efforts of the Sultanate of Oman during the previous session, and its unlimited keenness to achieve the desired visions of the GCC council in the environmental and climate framework. He stressed that the changes witnessed by the world today, with their environmental and climate impacts, have become an ongoing threat that requires, more than ever, intensified efforts and continuous coordination, as well as anticipating the future to avoid its consequences and preserve the gains of the GCC council in coordinating its desired vision and ensuring sustainable development for current and future generations.

HE Al Subaie indicated that this meeting is being held in light of rapid and unprecedented developments in regional and international environmental agendas, especially in light of the increasing natural disasters and negative effects of climate change. He emphasised that the opportunity is available through this meeting for further exchange of ideas and unification of opinions and positions in preparation for upcoming meetings and their negotiating paths, similar to other conferences, including the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the 25th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, and the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the efforts of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and his brothers, the, leaders of the GCC countries, which had a significant impact in advancing the progress of the Council to broader areas, wishing His Highness good health and wellness, and the Qatari people more development and prosperity.

Albudaiwi pointed out the pivotal role played by the environment in the Gulf countries, as its preservation has become an essential part of their national visions, with a focus on addressing its challenges in climate change and water scarcity.

He also noted that the GCC countries are working to enhance environmental policies, rely on renewable energy, and reduce carbon emissions to achieve a balance between development and environmental protection, stressing the importance of cooperation between countries around the world to address climate change and other environmental challenges.

He stressed the effective contribution of the GCC countries to global cooperation and their provision of solutions to address the effects of climate change on the one hand, and their preservation of the environment on the other hand, in addition to coordinating their positions with their partners in this field during their participation in international forums.

Albudaiwi added that the agenda of this meeting is full of many topics that require presentation and discussion, and taking guidance regarding them, most notably the strategic plan of the Ministerial Committee, which aims to enhance joint Gulf action in the field of environment and biodiversity, in accordance with policies, frameworks and programs to achieve sustainable development and global competitiveness and to achieve greater integration and interconnection.

In the same context, the Minister of Oil and Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah stressed the role played by the Gulf Ministerial Council in addressing common issues in all positions, whether regional or international, noting that all countries in the region and the world are suffering today from the challenges of climate change, and that environmental challenges include a political aspect, so it is important for the countries of the region to negotiate any political decision.

Dr. Mohammed praised the advanced stages that the Gulf region has reached in implementing environmental standards and preserving their elements, as the GCC countries do not suffer from any type of waste, whether plastic or industrial pollutants, in addition to the noticeable decrease in the level of carbon dioxide emissions compared to its levels with the rest of the world, noting the Gulf countries interest in the environment and preserving it for new generations, and their interest in the elements of growth, prosperity and well-being and their interconnectedness as if they were one country that shares knowledge and coordination in enacting laws and legislation and unifying positions to achieve the desired results.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al Mushaiti highlighted the contribution of the Ministerial Council, through this committee, in advancing the joint environmental work process towards achieving the goals of sustainable development in the region, including approving the strategic plan of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for the Environment, and adopting the environmental directions of the GCC countries, which is an important future vision for joint environmental work, as it includes all aspects related to environmental protection, mitigating the effects of climate change, and balancing the requirements of development and preserving natural resources and enhancing their sustainability in a way that preserves the interests of the countries of the region.

Al Mushaiti emphasised what was included in the fifth paragraph of the final statement issued by the Supreme Council at its 42nd session, and the decision issued at the 25th meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs in the GCC States, and the importance of the Council continuing its full support for the Green Middle East Initiative, focusing on what came out of the second summit of this initiative, which was the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of a grant for this initiative in the amount of two and a half billion US dollars and hosting the initiative headquarters, calling on the GCC States to complete the procedures for ratifying the initiative charter and to include the national targets for planting natural wood within the initiative's targets.

Al Mushaiti also expressed his aspiration to enhance the role of the national development funds in the GCC countries to follow up on the development of the vegetation cover in the region and the Councils effective participation in the initiative hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Oct. 16, reviewing Saudi Arabias efforts to confront environmental challenges, land degradation, desertification and drought, and to enhance cooperation and coordination to reduce land degradation, enhance the ability of communities and ecosystems to withstand drought and enhance joint environmental action.

In addition, the Chairman of the Environment Authority in the Sultanate of Oman Dr. Abdullah Bin Ali Al Amri reviewed his country's efforts in protecting wildlife and endangered animals, noting the efforts of the GCC countries in cooperation and solidarity in everything that would protect the environment with all its components, and the continuous coordination and communication between its countries to take what they deem appropriate to protect the environment regionally and internationally.

For her part, the Acting Director General of the Public Environment Authority in the State of Kuwait Eng. Samira Mohamad Al Kandari attributed the stability and distinguished growth witnessed by the GCC countries to the wise directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, and their continuous emphasis on the necessity of protecting the environment, preserving its natural resources, and sustainable development through planning and implementation that takes into account the environmental dimension in all development projects, considering the Supreme Councils decisions related to the environment as essential milestones and a major shift in strengthening the path of joint environmental work, achieving the desired goals for the well-being of the peoples of the GCC countries, and enhancing economic and social progress and stability.

Tuesday's meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest in the fields of environment and biodiversity in the GCC countries, including the strategic plan of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, which is an extension of the Gulf Cooperation Council's journey and its shared vision, ways to develop the Gulf Environmental Portal, and the agreement to preserve wildlife and its natural habitats.

The meeting concluded with the approval of the recommendations and results of the work of the technical committees and joint working groups in the fields of environment, biodiversity and international cooperation, in addition to joint activities and events.

