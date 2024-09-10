Seeher: Tammy Pearson Of Georgia-Pacific

MENAFN - 3BL) Tammy Pearson, director of operations at our corrugated sheets in Denton, Texas, has been with Georgia-Pacific for more than two decades. Tammy attributes her success as a leader to being curious and frequently asking questions. Hear more about her journey and how she is inspired to motivate other women in their careers.

