Gaming For A Cause: Humble Bundle Partners With Action Against Hunger

(MENAFN- 3BL) Globally, 733 million people go to bed hungry every night. Eliminating hunger is more vital than ever before, but it's only possible if we work together. Action Against Hunger is proud to join forces with Humble Bundle , a digital storefront for games, books, and software, to ensure every life is well-nourished.

Humble selected Action Against Hunger as its featured charity partner, marking ten years of collaboration and support. We spoke with Kamini Tiwari, Humble Bundle's Vice President of Social Impact, to learn more about our partnership's mission to create a healthier world.

Tell us about Humble Bundle and your role with the company.

Humble Bundle is a digital retailer with a mission to be a force for good in the world. Since our founding in 2010, we have partnered with content providers and charities to offer bundles of digital content, including games, books, and software, while directing a portion of nearly every sale to charitable causes.

As the head of social impact, I lead our efforts to integrate philanthropy into our business model. This involves collaborating with our team, content partners, and charity organizations to ensure that giving back is not just an initiative, but a core part of our identity. Over the years, we have raised over $260 million for various charities, demonstrating the incredible support of our community. For example, last year alone, we raised $14.4 million, benefiting more than 7,500 charities globally. And over the lifetime of our partnership with Action Against Hunger, we have raised nearly $5 million, which has been instrumental in supporting their mission to end hunger globally.

Gamers are an increasingly influential part of pop culture. Can you tell us more about the Humble community and what makes it unique?

The Humble community is a vibrant and diverse group of gamers, book lovers, and software enthusiasts united by a shared passion for making a positive impact. They certainly appreciate the great deals we're able to bring them, but there is also a very strong vein of giving back that runs through our community. We see this quite a bit in their comments on social media and elsewhere, and also in the different ways they engage around the various charities we highlight.

Our audience is passionate about not only gaming but also about contributing to meaningful change. This commitment is reflected in their support for Action Against Hunger, where their contributions have helped provide critical resources to those in need.

Humble is clearly a leader in the gaming space when it comes to corporate social responsibility. How has Humble's support for social issues evolved over time?

Since our inception, Humble has been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility in the gaming industry. We pioneered the game bundle-for-charity model, allowing gamers to contribute to various causes while enjoying their favorite content. Over the years, our focus has expanded to include a wide range of issues such as health and well-being, crisis and disaster relief, equity and inclusion, quality education, and climate change.

Our commitment to addressing pressing social issues is reflected in our partnerships with organizations like Action Against Hunger. By spotlighting their work and raising funds through our bundles, we have been able to support their mission to tackle the causes and effects of hunger. This includes providing ongoing support during times of disaster and crisis, ensuring that resources are available when they are needed most.

Humble has supported Action Against Hunger for a decade. What has Humble learned in the past ten years around cause promotions and/or about hunger as a global issue?

Through our decade-long partnership with Action Against Hunger, we have raised nearly $5 million, which has helped Action Against Hunger implement vital programs that address food insecurity and promote sustainable solutions in communities around the world.

In 2023 alone, the Humble community contributed to delivering 5.8 million meals through various charity partnerships, including with Action Against Hunger, highlighting the collective impact of our community.

We have also learned that addressing hunger requires a multifaceted approach. This includes hunger prevention and supporting emergency response in the wake of hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters that turn lives upside down. Our efforts also encompass initiatives focused on sustainable agriculture and women's empowerment. By committing funds to Action Against Hunger, we enable them to respond swiftly to food crises and foster resilience in affected communities. Our partnership has reinforced the idea that long-term support is essential to effectively tackle the complex challenge of hunger globally.

Why does the issue of global hunger resonate with you personally?

The issue of global hunger resonates with me deeply because it reflects a fundamental human right-the right to food. Knowing that approximately 733 million people worldwide go to bed hungry is a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

My commitment to this cause stems from my belief in social justice and the inherent dignity of every human being. I believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to thrive. Action Against Hunger is a global leader creating a future where every life is well-nourished.

How can people get involved with Humble Bundle/support the cause?

There are so many impactful ways to get involved to support the fight against hunger globally and in your own town:



Shop with Purpose: For every Humble Choice subscription sign-up in September, 5% of the proceeds will be donated to support Action Against Hunger's vital work. And, thanks to a generous Action Against Hunger donor, the first $100,000 raised through these sign-ups will be matched . Furthermore, a percentage of proceeds from the Summer Narrative game bundle will help provide lifesaving medical treatment to malnourished children.

Educate Yourself and Others: Learn about the issues surrounding hunger and food insecurity. Check out Action Against Hunger's resources to understand the global impact of malnutrition and how you can contribute to solutions. Sharing this knowledge can empower your community to take action. Stay informed by signing this pledge to end global hunger.

Reduce Food Waste: Be mindful of your food consumption. Plan meals, store food properly, and use leftovers creatively to minimize waste. By reducing food waste, you can help ensure that more food reaches those in need. For tips on reducing food waste, check out resources from the FDA and other organizations that provide practical strategies for managing food at home and when dining out. Support Local Farmers: Shop at farmers' markets to support local agriculture. This not only helps the local economy but also promotes sustainable food practices.

Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against global hunger and create a more just and equitable world for all.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.