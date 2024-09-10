FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SURREAL SOCIAL DRAMA-WESTERN 'BO NAN ZA'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the dialogue-free surreal social drama-western BO NAN ZA, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 10, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the dialogue-free surreal social drama-western BO NAN ZA, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 10, 2024.

What happens when a dignified urban drifter explores and remaps the common roads of a sleeping city? In BO NAN ZA, a string of solitary figures grope their way through the sun-drenched wilderness. Misguided by hopes and driven by shadows, they silently fall into a creeping dependency. Some of these spectral characters coexist in a“nowadays” world of different limits. Embarking on a day and night quest through the desolate streets, they end up caught in a bizarre procession of personal rituals. Meanwhile, a dignified urban drifter explores and remaps the common roads of the sleeping city. The highs and lows of urban life might ultimately be transcended. A change of roles is about to come.

Written and directed by Andrey Getov, BO NAN ZA was produced by Andrey Getov, Delyan Kaloyanov, and Ivan Vatsov. The cast features Simona Filipova ('Simona'), Stoyan Dimitrov ('Stoyan'), Aleksandra Spasova ('Aleksandra'), Biser Marinov ('Biser'), and Tony Sulzata ('Tony').

“Based on a quietly subversive and dialogue-free script, BO NAN ZA unveils a subtly narrative picture with a rather offbeat cinematic rhythm,” muses director Andrey Getov.“It is inspired by the enigmatic poetics and allegorical traditions of westerns on the one hand, and by the empathic spirit of observational filmmaking on the other.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BO NAN ZA directly with the filmmakers and CinEye Pictures Ltd.

BO NAN ZA website:

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Huston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

