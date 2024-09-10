عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 60,000 Ballots Cast In Irbid's Electoral Districts - Officials

Over 60,000 Ballots Cast In Irbid's Electoral Districts - Officials


9/10/2024 2:51:30 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 25,200 people have cast their ballots so far in Irbid's second electoral district out of 324,000 eligible voters, representing a turnout of 7.8 per cent.

Awni Shudeifat, head of the electoral committee for the district said the voting process was running smoothly, with only minor issues such as overcrowding at some polling stations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Ali Abu Nuqtah, head of the electoral committee for Irbid's first district, said 36,427 voters had cast their ballots, representing a 6.7 per cent turnout.

Shudeifat and Abu Nuqtah also reported a higher number of male voters so far but expect female participation to increase throughout the day.


MENAFN10092024000028011005ID1108658586


Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search