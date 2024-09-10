Over 60,000 Ballots Cast In Irbid's Electoral Districts - Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 25,200 people have cast their ballots so far in Irbid's second electoral district out of 324,000 eligible voters, representing a turnout of 7.8 per cent.

Awni Shudeifat, head of the electoral committee for the district said the process was running smoothly, with only minor issues such as overcrowding at some polling stations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Ali Abu Nuqtah, head of the electoral committee for Irbid's first district, said 36,427 voters had cast their ballots, representing a 6.7 per cent turnout.



Shudeifat and Abu Nuqtah also reported a higher number of male voters so far but expect female participation to increase throughout the day.



