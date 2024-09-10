IEC Spokesperson Says Commission Registers 34 Election Violation Cases By Mid-Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission

(IEC)

Spokesperson Mohammad

Kheir

Rawashdeh

on Tuesday said until mid-day there were 34 election violation cases that were referred to the prosecution.

There were three cases of impersonating another person, three cases of assaulting polling

station officials and three cases of taking a photo of the polling card among other violations,

Rawashdeh

said.

The IEC official said that there were two cases of live ammunition shootings near polling stations and were dispatched to follow up on the incidents.

The IEC official was addressing a press conference at the Media

Centre

at Al Hussein Sports City.

A total of 5,115,219 eligible voters have been registered in the final voter lists compiled by the IEC.

The IEC also decided to change three heads of polling stations, according to

Rawashdeh.

Two of the three people who were changed were due to medical issues, while the third was changed for failing to abide by the IEC rules and regulations.

The IEC official added that a committee member at a polling station was changed for attempting to affect the will of voters.

Rawashdeh

also

cited

complaints by citizens for the sudden changes of polling boxes in certain polling stations, saying that the IEC increased the polling boxes by 49.

“We urge voters to check their polling stations today before heading to the polling station to avoid any inconveniences,”

Rawashdeh

told reporters.

The IEC official also revealed that the IEC operation room received dozens of complaints and comments by citizens and observers that were dealt with by the concerned authorities.

Some of the complaints involved individuals attempting to erect tents next to the polling station, according to

Rawashdeh.

“We are investigating all comments and complaints and will take the necessary action once we are certain that there were violations that were committed,”

Rawashdehtold the press conference.

Rawashdeh

said that the election process is

being held

as scheduled and planned by the IEC.

Turning to media coverage, the IEC official said that all polling station officials were instructed to ease up the journalists' access to the polling station.



The 20th Lower House of Parliament, which will be overseen by the IEC, has 1,634 candidates running for local and general constituencies.



There are 38 registered political parties, 36 of which are participating in the elections through 25 lists (general list).

For the general list, there are 697 candidates including 192 women.

In the local constituencies, 937 candidates are running, including 190 women.

The IEC is responsible for supervising and managing all stages of the elections, while the executive authority's role is limited to providing logistical and security support to ensure the smooth running of the process.

A total of 172 lists are competing in local constituencies, while 25 lists are contesting the general party constituency.

The Kingdom is divided into 18 electoral districts as per the 2022 Elections Law, under which the 2024 electionsare held, having in total 1,649 voting and ballot counting centres.



More than 61 organisations, including around 700 observers, will be monitoring the elections, including international monitoring missions, embassy representatives, and independent local and international oversight institutions.