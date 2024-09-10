Qatar Condemns In Strongest Term Israeli Occupation's Massacre In Mawasi Khan Yunis In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the brutal massacre committed by the Israeli in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths of dozens of martyrs and injuries.

The of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement today, that the continuation of the occupation's heinous crimes against defenseless civilians, its blatant defiance of international laws and norms, and its seeking of military escalation instead of a path are an inevitable result of the silence of the international community and the absence of accountability and punishment.

In this regard, the ministry stressed the need for regional and international efforts to work together more than ever to end the aggression on the Gaza Strip immediately, provide protection to the brotherly Palestinian people, and confront attempts to forcibly displace them.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.