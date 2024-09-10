AUDACY's ANNUAL I'm LISTENING BROADCAST RETURNS SEPTEMBER 25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering Fresh Insights, Resources and Lifesaving Conversations, Broadcast Special Remains a Staple in Audacy's Social Impact Commitment to Make a Meaningful Difference at Scale

Audacy's initiative, "I'm Listening," continues to lead the ongoing mental dialogue by advocating and elevating stories through its annual broadcast special on Wednesday, September 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. In partnership with the American Foundation for Prevention (AFSP), the program will engage artists, actors and medical professionals in conversations highlighting mental health resources and the lifesaving benefits of open communication. Audacy's "I'm Listening" serves as a safe space for those struggling with mental health, encouraging them to call in with their experiences and learn about mental wellness tools, showing them that they are never alone.

Radio personality and co-host of NBC's "TODAY" and host of "The Voice," Carson Daly, and Audacy's nationally syndicated Country host, Katie Neal, will return to host the broadcast alongside psychologist, author, scientist, and founder of the mental health nonprofit, The AAKOMA Project, Dr. Alfiee "Dr. Alfiee" M. Breland-Noble, and AFSP's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Yu Moutier. The group will set aside time during the special to shine a spotlight on several areas, including adolescents and children, the election and news cycle, veterans and first responders, and postpartum depression.

"I'm honored to return as host for Audacy's 'I'm Listening' broadcast and broaden the mental health conversation through their audio network," said Carson Daly. "More so now than ever it is important that we all look for ways to maintain and encourage our mental wellness. 'I'm Listening' provides the audience with critical resources and connects them with the celebrities they know and love by sharing stories from some of the biggest names in music and sports. I encourage everyone to join the conversation on September 25."

"'I'm Listening' is a culmination of our continuous effort to demonstrate how talk saves lives by curating intentional content and asking our guests quality questions," said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President of Programming, Audacy. "Our digital platform and portfolio of over 220 stations allows us to be a constant companion in listeners' mental health journeys nationwide, giving us multiple channels to offer those struggling an avenue for expression, access to support, candid conversations and a community that actively listens as they courageously share their stories. We welcome everyone to join as we uncover another layer of this discussion together."

"Reaching people with authentic stories that resonate and that highlight resiliency are known to increase help-seeking, connection and save lives. The 'I'm Listening' initiative provides an incredible platform to reach people with the message that they are not alone and that their mental health matters. We are honored to be partners with a media company like Audacy that values our expertise and our voices in shaping our culture's narrative toward uplifting mental health and suicide prevention," said Bob Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer, AFSP. "We are also incredibly thankful to be beneficiaries of proceeds from the We Can Survive concert, which fuels our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

Beyond broadening the mental health conversation, Audacy has raised over $2 million in support of national and local organizations by collaborating with partners like AFSP on events and experiences, including the upcoming annual We Can Survive concert, starring Justin Timberlake, New Kids On The Block, Tate McRae and more at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, September 28. A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit AFSP, and fans can donate to the nonprofit using the digital fundraising platform, Fandiem , for the chance to win tickets to the show.

"We always like to acknowledge our fans for having the strength to get through whatever they were or are going through. Maybe our music helps a little, but they do the hard work," said Donnie Wahlberg, New Kids On The Block, We Can Survive performers. "Musicians getting the word out can help people. If we can deal with it or express our vulnerabilities, it can encourage other people to do the same."

The "I'm Listening" broadcast special is supported by BetterHelp . BetterHelp aims to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it's the world's largest online therapy service, with over 35,000 licensed therapists providing affordable and tailored therapy in a convenient online format, helping millions of people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. For more information or to find a provider, click here .

Listeners can tune in to the "I'm Listening" live stream on-air across all Audacy stations, with limited exceptions for contracted sports play-by-play, on the Audacy app and website . Follow the conversation on X and Instagram using the hashtag #ImListeningLIVE.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. For more information about I'm Listening, please visit .

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. is a leading scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country's two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast studio and network. Learn more at , Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitte , Instagra , YouTube , LinkedIn and TikTok .

Media interested in comment on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Tips .

Please visit the media kit for more from Audacy's I'm Listening, including conversations with Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa, Kate Hudson, Usher and others, as well as a history of I'm Listening.

