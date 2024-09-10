'Impossible To Predict Future': ACB Reacts Following Cancellation Of 2Nd Day's Play

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 10 (IANS) The second day of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was also called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, here on Tuesday.

Following this, the Afghanistan Board (ACB) released a statement revealing why they picked this particular ground to host the match.

“We considered three potential venues in India – Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Greater Noida. Unfortunately, the other two were unavailable due to BCCI's domestic matches, and the UAE's extreme heat made it unsuitable for hosting a Test match. Given New Zealand's busy schedule, we chose Greater Noida to ensure this important fixture takes place,” read the statement.

“It's currently the monsoon season in India, and persistent rain has affected India's domestic competitions as well. While we can't control the weather, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has provided us with additional machinery, and further efforts are underway to make the conditions ideal for the game to start,” it further added.

Multiple inspections were held throughout the day before play was finally called off around 3:04 pm.

The ground staff had cut a portion of the grass from the practice area and had brought that onto the wet section of the ground but the solution didn't pay off. The super soppers were at work to make the outfield ready for the play from Day 1.

“According to the curators and ground staff at Delhi Cricket Stadium, persistent rains over the past few days have also disrupted India's domestic competitions. They mentioned that while they usually host matches during this time of year, this is the first time that most of the games are being washed out due to such heavy rainfall. The ground staff is working hard, and we remain hopeful that the rain will clear up and allow both teams to get back to action in the remaining three days,” read ACB's statement

The current Test is not part of the World Test Championship but the Kiwis have the opportunity to acclimatise to subcontinental conditions ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and India in the coming months.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, who played Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland earlier this year, are in search of their first red-ball win since 2021.

“It's important to understand that the Future Tours Program (FTP) is typically planned five years in advance, which makes it nearly impossible to predict future circumstances with complete certainty. Teams arrange their fixtures based on opportunities, and adjustments are made as needed over time to accommodate changes,” the statement concluded.