Animal Disinfectants Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Animal Disinfectants Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal disinfectants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $3.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biosecurity measures in agriculture, regulatory compliance in animal farming, outbreaks of animal diseases, increased intensive farming practices, growing demand for animal protein products.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Animal Disinfectants Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The animal disinfectants market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of new animal diseases, rising adoption of organic and natural disinfectants, government initiatives for animal health, expansion of companion animal markets, climate change and disease dynamics.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Animal Disinfectants Market with A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Animal Disinfectants Market

The rise in incidences of animal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the animal disinfectant market going forward. Animal disease refers to any illness or disorder that affects animals, including livestock, pets, and wildlife. The rise in incidences of animal diseases is mostly driven by inadequate nutrition, hygiene, climate change, changes in land use, urbanization, and the destruction of natural habitats, where animal disinfectants help to prevent and control the spread of diseases in animal populations.

Explore The Report Store to Make a Direct Purchase of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Animal Disinfectants Test Market Growth?

Key players in the animal disinfectants market include Neogen Corporation, GEA Group AG, Zoetis Inc., Lanxess AG, CID Lines NV, DeLaval Group, Evans Vanodine International PLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Animal Disinfectants Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the animal disinfectants market are developing contagious virus disinfectants against parvovirus to increase profitability in the market. Parvovirus, particularly canine parvovirus (CPV), is a highly contagious virus that affects dogs, causing severe gastrointestinal illness. Due to its resistance and persistence in the environment, it is crucial to use disinfectants that are known to be effective against parvovirus in areas where infected dogs have been present.

How Is the Global Animal Disinfectants Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Other Types

2) By Chemical Type: Quaternary Ammonium Chloride Salts, Hydrogen Dioxide And Pyreoxiacetic Acid, Hypochlorites And Halogens, Other Chemical Types

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder

4) By Application: Poultry, Swine, Dairy And Ruminants, Equine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Animal Disinfectants Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the animal disinfectants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global animal disinfectants market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the animal disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animal Disinfectants Market Definition

Animal disinfectants refer to nonselective, anti-infective agents applied topically used for the process of cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting animal premises, equipment, and vehicles that may cause diseases. It is commonly used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among animals and maintain a healthy environment for them.

Animal Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global animal disinfectants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Animal Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on animal disinfectants market size, animal disinfectants market drivers and trends, animal disinfectants market major players, animal disinfectants competitors' revenues, animal disinfectants market positioning, and animal disinfectants market growth across geographies. The animal disinfectants market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

