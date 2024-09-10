New Members Join IRI Board Of Directors
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced three new members to its Board of Directors: Jeff Lorenzen , Chief Executive Officer of American Equity investment
Life Insurance Company; Craig Hawley , President, Nationwide Annuity at Nationwide Financial; and Jordan Jackson , Senior Vice President, Head of Insurance Solutions at Raymond James Insurance Group.
"Jeff, Craig, and Jordan bring years of combined experience, leadership, and perspectives to the IRI Board of Directors," said Wayne Chopus, President and CEO at IRI. "I look forward to working with them to advance our collective goal of ensuring that workers and retirees have access to the tools and resources needed to achieve a secure and dignified retirement."
