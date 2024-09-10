Innovative Valve Solutions: Assured Automation Enhances Efficiency And Reliability In Carbon Capture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSELLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assured Automation, a leading provider of industrial solutions, announces the release of its latest advancements: the 38 Series Stainless Steel Ball Valve and the MPF150-MPF300 Multi-Port Valve . Designed to meet the rigorous demands of carbon capture applications, these state-of-the-art valves promise to elevate operational efficiency and reliability.38 Series Stainless Steel Ball ValveThe 38 Series Stainless Steel Ball Valve is engineered for superior performance in the most challenging environments. Constructed from high-quality stainless steel, this valve is ideal for carbon capture processes that require durability and resistance to corrosion. Key features include:.Versatility: Available in various end connections (FNPT, Socket weld, Butt Weld and Triclamp) to meet your process piping layout..Precision Control: Equipped with an ISO 5211 mounting pad for easy automation, ensuring precise control over fluid flow..Robust Construction: The stainless-steel body and PTFE seats provide excellent durability and the triple stem seal offers a long service life.MPF150-MPF300 Multi-Port ValveThe MPF150-MPF300 Multi-Port Valve is designed to streamline complex fluid handling systems, making it an invaluable asset for carbon capture technology. This valve series offers:.Multiple Flow Plans: The multi-port design allows for numerous flow configurations, reducing the need for multiple valves and simplifying piping layouts..High Flow Capacity: With sizes ranging from 1 1⁄2 inches to 6 inches, these valves can handle high flow rates, making them suitable for large-scale carbon capture operations..Easy Maintenance: The modular design facilitates easy inspection and maintenance, minimizing downtime and operational costs.Assured Automation's new valve offerings underscore the company's commitment to advancing carbon capture technology. By providing reliable and efficient solutions, Assured Automation helps industries reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.For more information on the 38 Series Stainless Steel Ball Valve and the MPF150-MPF300 Multi-Port Valve, visit Assured Automation .

