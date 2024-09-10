U.S. Oral Surgery Management Enters New Hampshire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adds Four New Partner Practices

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has secured four new partner practices, including one in New Hampshire, USOSM's first partner practice in that state. The new partners are Granite State Oral Surgery in New Hampshire, Oral Surgery & Implant Associates of Greenville in South Carolina, Hattiesburg Oral Surgery & Implant Center in Mississippi and East Bay Oral Surgery in California.



Collectively, they include seven surgeons and five locations across four states. With the new additions, USOSM now has 250 surgeon partners across 28 states.

“We're excited to announce our four newest partner practices. All of whom are well known within the OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) specialty and throughout their communities for the highest levels of clinical excellence,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.“Clinical excellence is about more than excellent outcomes. It's about patient-centered care, patient safety, performance improvement, the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, and so much more. These are qualities we value and look for in all our potential surgeon partners.”

About the new partners:

All USOSM surgeon partners retain full clinical autonomy throughout the partnership and receive an ownership stake in USOSM. Each partner practice is led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons – the highest credential that can be obtained in the OMS specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

With offices in Londonderry and Salem, NH, Granite State Oral Surgery is led by Salman Malik, DMD, MD. Dr. Malik provides compassionate, personalized and comfortable care. He offers a full scope of OMS services, from dental implants to wisdom teeth extractions, and many patients are candidates for same-day surgery. Dr. Malik earned his DMD from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and his MD from Stony Brook University. Afterward, he completed his surgical training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Led by Jeff Simmons, DMD, MD, Oral Surgery & Implant Associates of Greenville is located in Greenville, SC. Dr. Simmons practices a full scope of OMS, with expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal and everything in between. Dr. Simmons earned his DMD from the University of Pittsburgh and his MD from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Afterward, he completed his OMS residency through Baylor College of Dentistry, a general surgery internship through Baylor University Medical Center and a general practice residency through Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Named after its hometown, Hattiesburg Oral Surgery & Implant Center is located in Hattiesburg, MS, and offers a full scope of OMS services. The practice has four oral and maxillofacial surgeons: Bennett V. York, DDS; Griffin H. West, DMD; J. Alston Owen, DDS; and Dr. Evan Sobiesk, DMD. They are well known for their exceptional experience, compassion and care.

Located in Lafayette, CA, East Bay Oral Surgery is led by Keith R. Gronbach, DDS. Dr. Gronbach practices a full scope of OMS procedures from dental implants and tooth extractions to facial trauma treatment, oral pathology and more. Patient safety and comfort are his top priority. Dr. Gronbach earned his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine and his DDS from the University of Michigan. He completed his OMS residency through the University of Michigan and is currently an on-call OMS trauma surgeon at John Muir Health System.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

