Parallels Launches Parallels Desktop 20 With AI-Ready Virtual Machine, Streamlining AI Application Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest release also features a secure new enterprise management console, SOC 2 Type 2 report, compatibility with macOS Sequoia and Windows 11 24H2, and numerous updates for Windows, macOS and Linux VMs

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels , a global leader in cross-platform virtualization solutions, today announced the launch of Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac . This latest version marks a significant milestone with the introduction of AI capabilities, offering secure, downloadable AI-ready virtual machines designed to be managed and operated offline to streamline AI application development. Fully compatible with macOS Sequoia and Windows 11 24H2, it also introduces a management portal as a part of the new Enterprise Edition, alongside numerous updates for Windows, macOS and Linux VMs.



Parallels Desktop is the only virtualization solution authorized by Microsoft to run Windows in a virtualized environment on Apple silicon. This gives developers and users choice across their favorite user and development environments.

“As PCs become more AI-capable, we believe AI will soon be standard on every desktop. This shift challenges developers to update their applications to fully leverage AI-enabled PCs,” said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Parallels.“That's why we created the Parallels AI Package: to equip development teams-whether experts or beginners-with accessible AI models and code suggestions. This enables ISVs to build AI-enabled applications in minutes, significantly boosting productivity for every software development team using a Mac.”

Key highlights of Parallels Desktop 20 include:



New Parallels AI Package*: To make AI development more accessible, this all-in-one solution includes a virtual machine pre-loaded with 14 AI development toolsets, sample code, and instructions, enabling developers to experiment with and deploy AI quickly. With just a click, users can download the Parallels virtual machine ready for AI and run a third-party small language model inside it, while completely disconnected from the Internet. The package offers offline, secure environments and allows users to customize resources and disable network access for enhanced privacy. Learn more at parallels.com/products/desktop/ai .

macOS Sequoia Compatibility: Users can enjoy Apple's new AI-powered Writing Tools with Windows apps, sign in to Apple ID in macOS virtual machines on Apple silicon, and more (available when macOS Sequoia is released).

Windows 11 24H2 Support: Optimizations ensure users' workflows remain uninterrupted while running legacy Windows apps which get up to an 80% performance boost** for some workloads thanks to the improved Prism emulator built into Windows 11 on Arm. Seamless compatibility with Windows applications through new shared folders technology: Improves performance with a variety of apps and installers, such as Mathematica or NinjaTrader, and delivers up to 4x faster operations*** on Mac files in Linux VMs.

For Businesses:



New Enterprise Edition including Management Portal: The most advanced offering yet, designed for organizations needing greater control, visibility, and efficiency in managing Parallels Desktop virtual machines and security policies. The new Edition unlocks, advanced licensing option that supports both SSO and volume license, premium support and onboarding. SOC 2 Report : Parallels Desktop has attained a SOC 2 Type 2 report and undergoes regular third-party penetration testing, supporting upholding standards for security and reliability.

For IT Pros and Developers:



Enhanced DevOps Services: Build software in Windows, Linux and macOS VMs on Macs anywhere. Learn more at

Enhanced Visual Studio Code Extension: Simplifies access to the AI package and integrates Microsoft Copilot, allowing users to control virtual machines using natural language. Snapshots and OCR-powered Packer: Enhanced features for macOS virtual machines on Apple Silicon Macs.



For more details on all new features, visit

Parallels Desktop for Mac is an essential virtualization tool for professionals, developers, and individuals, whether it is for accessing Windows-applications, developing- or testing software, or to run multiple operating systems (such as Windows, Linux, or other macOS versions) simultaneously on Mac computers. For more information about Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac, visit .

Trial and Availability

Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac Standard, Pro, and Business editions can be purchased or upgraded to at or from authorized resellers worldwide.

*The Parallels AI Package is included at no additional cost in the Parallels Desktop for Mac Business and Enterprise editions. It is also available free of charge in the Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition during 2024 only.

For more information about Parallels products, to download a free trial, or purchase a subscription, please visit .

** Performance measurements conducted by Parallels by comparing the score produced by the x86 version of the test Floating Point Math from the Passmark 10 CPU Mark suite in Windows 23H2 (10.0.22621.3593) versus Windows 24H2 (10.0.26120.670) on MacBook Pro (M2 Max, (8+4) CPU, 96GiB RAM) with the virtual machine (4 CPU, 32GiB RAM). Measured using Parallels Desktop public version 19.4.1. The performance may vary based on usage, system configuration, and other factors.

*** Performance measurements conducted by Parallels by measuring the time it takes to copy 3000 (three thousand) files in 315 directories from the primary macOS 13.3 (22E252) to the Ubuntu Linux virtual machine (4 CPU, 8GiB RAM, Ubuntu Server 22.04) on MacBook Air (M2, (4+4) CPU, 32GiB RAM). Measured with a prerelease version of Parallels Desktop 20 versus the released version of Parallels Desktop 19. The performance may vary based on usage, system configuration, and other factors.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit .

