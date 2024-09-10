Identify, Remove Obstacles In Research Ecosystem: PM Modi At First ANRF Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need to identify and remove obstacles in the research ecosystem of the country.

He said this while chairing the first meeting of the Governing Board of the newly-formed Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg earlier on Tuesday.

The foundation was established under the ANRF Act of 2023, to regulate all research and development in natural sciences establishments in India.

The first meeting focussed on discussion about India's Science and landscape and redesigning of research and development programmes.

“Research should focus on finding new solutions to existing problems,” he said, emphasising the need to find localised solutions to global problems.

He called on the research community to set“big targets, focus on attaining them and doing path-breaking research”.

The Prime Minister also discussed the“need for upgradation and standardisation of institutions”, to create a dashboard to easily track the ongoing research and development in the country and also suggested preparing a list of domain experts on the basis of their expertise.

“The scientific community of the country should have faith that there will be no dearth of resources for their endeavours,” said PM Modi, while stressing on the need for scientific monitoring of utilisation of resources.

Further, he suggested grading of Atal Tinkering Labs, and discussed the need for research“in environment change, battery ingredients for EVs, lab-grown diamonds”.

The governing body also decided to launch a programme to“pair universities where research is at a nascent stage with top tier established institutions in mentorship mode”.

Meanwhile, the ANRF is expected to“launch programmes in select priority areas like EV mobility, advanced materials, solar cells, smart infrastructure, health and medical technology, sustainable agriculture, and photonics”.

The meeting also decided to launch Centres of Excellence to support interdisciplinary research in humanities and social sciences.

ANRF acts as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country as per recommendations of the National Education Policy.

The meeting of the foundation also deliberated upon redesigning of research and development programmes.

The ANRF has been established to promote research and development and also foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

Over the years, it seeks to launch programmes based on solution-focussed approach in mission mode in select priority areas.

The meeting also discussed several areas of strategic interventions of ANRF which include global positioning of India in key sectors, aligning R&D with national priorities, promoting inclusive growth, capacity building, driving scientific advances and innovation ecosystem, as well as bridging the gap between academic research and industrial applications through industry-aligned translational research.

The Governing Body also directed the ANRF to align its strategies with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.