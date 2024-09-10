Ipswich Town Legend George Burley Undergoing Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Ipswich Town Club has announced that legendary former player and manager George Burley is currently undergoing for cancer.

“After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now. In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League,” said George to Ipswich's team.

The man who was involved in more matches – 500 as a player and 413 as manager – than anybody else in the club's history, continued:“We are grateful to the Club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time."

George was the last Ipswich manager who rode his team to promotion to the Premier League in 2002 before current manager Kieran McKenna repeated the feat in 2024.

“This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best. It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich. He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces. We are all right behind him,” said head coach McKenna.

In a very long and historic tenure as a player, George represented the likes of Motherwell, Ayr United and Falkirk alongside Ipswich and went on to coach clubs including Crystal Palace, Hearts and Southampton.

Chairman Mark Ashton added:“Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It's always great to see him here in the directors' box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and Manager.”