Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Eight Regions In Past Day Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, the Russian forces shelled civilian energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.
That's according to the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform reports.
In particular, Russian strikes caused the disconnection of substations in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, and overhead lines in the Chernihiv and Poltava regions. In the Donetsk region, the shelling damaged the equipment of a mine.
On September 9, power companies restored electricity supply to nearly 101,400 consumers who lost power due to combat operations and technical reasons.
In total, as of Tuesday morning, 545 towns and villages were left without power supply due to the hostilities and technical issues.
According to the ministry, as of the morning of September 10, more than 138,000 consumers in the Donetsk region, 3,700 in the Zaporizhzhia region, 8,100 in the Sumy region, 40,700 in the Kharkiv region, 2,100 in the Chernihiv region, and 1,100 in the Mykolaiv region were left without power as a result of hostilities.
More than 3,200 consumers in Kherson and more than 25,000 consumers in the region were left without power.
Due to technical reasons, 2,300 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region remained without
electricity supply as of Tuesday morning. In Zaporizhzhia region, bad weather left more than 3,000 consumers without power.
As reported, no electricity consumption restrictions are expected on Tuesday, September 10.
Illustrative photo: DTEK
