Keep Plumbing Clear All Winter With Some Easy Maintenance In The Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric provides tips to help save from cold-related damage to their pipes when temperatures drop

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric , a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, says that fall is a great time of year for homeowners to prepare their plumbing system for the winter months ahead.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric provides tips homeowners can implement this fall to prevent damage to their plumbing when temperatures drop during the winter months.

Continue Reading

"When we start feeling that cool, fall air in the mornings, it's a polite reminder that winter is on its way and we can start getting our pipes ready to brave the cold," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "Some preparations now can save you some headaches down the road."

Pound said that homeowners should:



Disconnect outside water hoses . Water in outside hoses can freeze and then expand into connecting pipes inside the home. Homeowners can also insulate outside faucets by covering them with an insulation kit available at most home improvement stores.

Insulate pipes that are exposed to cold air . Pipes that run along the exterior of the home can freeze and burst more easily during cold winter months.

Have the water heater serviced . Water heaters have to work harder in the winter, and just like an HVAC system, they need to be serviced annually. A check-up can uncover issues that can be repaired before cold snaps. Learn where the home's shut-off values are located. If the pipes do freeze in the winter, there is a chance they may burst. If that happens, then homeowners will need to quickly turn off the main water valve to prevent flooding.

Quality President and co-owner Oscar Pound said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to protecting a home's plumbing.

"By taking a little precaution with the pipes this time of year, you can save yourself thousands in costly repairs down the road," he said. "Taking the time to care for your pipes also ensures your family will have access to proper plumbing all winter long."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit .

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit or call (918) 518-5900 .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED