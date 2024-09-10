Young Leaders Forum In Baku To Shape Climate Action And Support COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

With the support of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AGF), the organization by the "Azerbaijan Democratic Student Youth Organization" Public Union (ADTGT), and the partnership of the National Council of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), the "Environment Through Young Leaders" forum will be held in Baku from September 9-13, 2024, Azernews reports.

The International Youth Forum, titled "Environmental Policy Support," has officially commenced.

Trend reports that the plenary opening of the international event took place on September 10, 2024, at the Baku Congress Center. The event featured 24 young leaders from 18 countries, heads of youth-focused NGOs, over 60 heads of youth organizations from Azerbaijan, as well as representatives from government bodies, experts, and other guests.

Active young leaders, youth NGO heads, and specialists from France, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkiye, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and Kazakhstan will engage in panel discussions with Azerbaijani colleagues.

Topics will include global environmental issues, climate change, eco-volunteerism, cooperation, and networking opportunities in promoting a green world. They will also discuss international support for COP29, Azerbaijan's global environmental activities, and advocate for ongoing efforts in this area.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Baku Declaration will be adopted, calling for international support for COP29 and the establishment and sustainable development of the "Climate Change and Active Green Participation" Cooperation Network.