Young Leaders Forum In Baku To Shape Climate Action And Support COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
With the financial support of the Youth Fund of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (AGF), the organization by the "Azerbaijan Democratic
Student Youth Organization" Public Union (ADTGT), and the
partnership of the National Council of Youth Organizations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), the "Environment Through Young
Leaders" forum will be held in Baku from September 9-13, 2024,
Azernews reports.
The International Youth Forum, titled "Environmental Policy
Support," has officially commenced.
Trend reports that the plenary opening of the international
event took place on September 10, 2024, at the Baku Congress
Center. The event featured 24 young leaders from 18 countries,
heads of youth-focused NGOs, over 60 heads of youth organizations
from Azerbaijan, as well as representatives from government bodies,
experts, and other guests.
Active young leaders, youth NGO heads, and specialists from
France, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, the Czech Republic,
Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkiye,
Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and Kazakhstan will engage in
panel discussions with Azerbaijani colleagues.
Topics will include global environmental issues, climate change,
eco-volunteerism, cooperation, and networking opportunities in
promoting a green world. They will also discuss international
support for COP29, Azerbaijan's global environmental activities,
and advocate for ongoing efforts in this area.
At the conclusion of the forum, the Baku Declaration will be
adopted, calling for international support for COP29 and the
establishment and sustainable development of the "Climate Change
and Active Green Participation" Cooperation Network.
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108656372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.