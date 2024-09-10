Azerbaijan's Cultural Wealth Faces Risk Of Armenian Theft

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNews
All that you see or hear from Armenians is nothing but
plagiarism. Historically, living adjacent to Azerbaijan has
indulged Armenians in stealing and appropriating national music,
folklore, culture, cuisine, and many other valuable traditions.
They even cannot perform it properly and shamelessly distort
facts.
Armenians claim that they have been ancient inhabitants of the
South Caucasus and even the surrounding territories, including
Turkiye, Georgia, Iran, and elsewhere.
Such an approach could later lead them to extortion, territorial
claims, occupation, and, finally, theft. If the ideology of a
nation is based on territorial claims against others or
appropriation of national music and cuisine, then what that society
can do against you is quite evident.
Azerbaijanis had to share the same geography with Armenians due
to certain historical reasons under Tsarist Russia's measures on
territorial division and inclusion of Armenians in the territories
of Azerbaijan. From time to time, the Armenian community, which
infiltrates into the interior of Azerbaijan, started to spread its
irredentist policy inside.
Azerbaijani cuisine, music, and even culture are unique in the
South Caucasus. There are many facts about our national cuisine and
music. Our ancient musical instruments, tar, and kamancha, left a
deep mark in Azerbaijan's Garabagh and many historical places
centuries ago. About two centuries ago, when our national mughams
were performed in the Khan's palace in Garabagh, Armenians began to
show special interest in our culture and art. Later, the
performance of mugham on the kamancha instrument began to be
mastered by Armenians. Armenians, who became professionals in
replicating art and only simulating it, started to distort it
because they did not bring any innovation to the national culture.
After some time, the ancient musical instruments of Azerbaijan
began to be presented on stages under the name "Armenian folk
instrumental ensemble".
Today, social media is more active in this fake PR. During the
Soviet Union, there was only one television channel, and the
campaign of Armenians to appropriate national music and cuisines
under the traditions of unity of nations and totalitarianism was
not very successful. As the times changed, the plagiarists who
spread around the world began to continue the campaign of stealing
Azerbaijani music more widely.
Here, this Armenian clarinet player, who calls himself a master,
plays the Azerbaijani national music, which he learnt with great
enthusiasm, and tried to perform in a new remix form. Those who
play under his music feel like full Armenians, but in reality, they
are surrounded by the sounds of Azerbaijani music.
The strangest thing is that they can't recognise the taste in
their mouths without Azerbaijani cuisine. Dolma, ash, kebab, and
whatever else you can say about the national and delicious cuisine
of Azerbaijan can be found on the table of "hayes".
In fact, it is a very tragicomic description - on the one hand,
Azerbaijani musical sounds, on the other hand, our national cuisine
is the only way out for a society with no identity to recognise its
true culture. From the time they came to the South Caucasus,
Armenians began to shape themselves as a people by distorting the
Albanian churches and adopting the ancient customs of the local
people (the ancient Azerbaijani Turks).
The Armenians, who called the Turks "barbarians" and always saw
the Azerbaijanis as their rivals, crawled into the shadows and
finally got a flag after centuries of invasions. But this did not
help them to have culture. For them, the last resort is to continue
stealing...
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108656370
