Suntec India Recognized As One Of India's Most Active Tech Firms On Social For July 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a global IT outsourcing firm with 25+ years of experience, has been named one of India's most active tech companies on social for July 2024 by DSMN8 - a renowned employee advocacy platform. The list features 249 top-performing IT companies (including brands like HCL, + Hotstar, Razorpay, Infosys, Zomato, and Hitachi) based on their social media activity and engagement rates, particularly on LinkedIn, over the past month.



This accolade highlights SunTec's commitment to maintaining a strong presence on various social media channels and engaging with its audience through meaningful digital interactions.



Expressing his gratitude over the achievement, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Head of Digital Marketing, SunTec India, stated:



“Our team consistently strives to propagate insightful content across social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram. By participating in industry dialogues, we are building a community where real, meaningful discussions around technology can happen. It feels great to have DSMN8 recognize our efforts with this prestigious recognition.”



About SunTec India



SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing solution provider, offering a wide range of services, including web and app development, data support for AI/ML, back-office support, and business process management. Established in 1999, the company is ISO-certified for information security and data quality and holds a CMMI Level 3 certification for process efficiency. With its vast presence across the US, UK, and Asia Pacific region, the company has empowered over 8,500 small and large-scale businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey and achieve organizational growth.



