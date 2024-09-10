Qatar Secure Third Place At Arab Beach Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: Team Qatar came in third place in the Arab Beach Volleyball Championship after defeating Saudi team in two clean sets in their match that took place in the Tunisian city of Hammamet yesterday.

The Qatari team (1) consisting of the duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, achieved victory with sets 21-11, 21-11 after qualifying for the third place match after losing in the semi-finals to the Omani team 1-2.

The Arab Beach Volleyball Championship for women and men, hosted by Tunisia, is witnessing the participation of 15 teams from 8 Arab countries, which are in addition to Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Lebanon and Morocco.

The Qatari team participated in the championship competitions with two teams, the first includes the Younousse and Tijan (1), while the second includes Tariq Abdul Hafez and Nour Othman (2).

The Qatari team (2), consisting of the duo Tariq Abdel Hafez and Nour Othman, bid farewell to the tournament from the group stage after losing to the Tunisian and Moroccan teams in two sets without a response in both matches in the second group, after having won against its Bahraini counterpart with the same result.