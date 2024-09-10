QMMF By HRT Team Tops 992AM At 992 Endurance Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatari drivers Abdullah Al Khelaifi, Ghanem Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani along with German driver Julian Hanses finished 1st in“992AM” for QMMF by HRT team in the“992 Endurance Cup” held at Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium at the weekend. QMMF by HRT's achievement came after intensive training and professional preparation supported by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF). It is worth noting that this is the first victory for the Qatari team on the European circuit which will provide a strong momentum to the team before they participate in the 24-Hours endurance race next week at the Barcelona Circuit to achieve a good result and try to achieve another victory.