Politics With Michelle Grattan: Robert French On The Realities Of A Social Media Age Ban

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Albanese has announced it will ban children from accessing social media. This follows work by the South Australian government, which commissioned a report on implementing a ban.

That report was done by Robert French, the former High Court Chief Justice and current chancellor of the University of Western Australia. Though it was prepared as a basis for SA legislation, French has provided a model that could be used in drafting a law.

French joined the podcast to discuss his model.

On the ban itself, French outlines some of the reasons for the policy:

While framing a model for SA, French says he kept the door open for federal legislation:

While French acknowledges possible privacy concerns, he explains why the long-time storage of personal data would be unnecessary:

Now that the federal government has committed to legislating a ban, French says a state law wouldn't be necessary:



