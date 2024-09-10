Politics With Michelle Grattan: Robert French On The Realities Of A Social Media Age Ban
Date
9/10/2024 5:08:11 AM
Author:
Michelle Grattan
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
The Albanese government has announced it will ban children from accessing social media. This follows work by the South Australian government, which commissioned a report on implementing a ban.
That report was done by Robert French, the former High Court Chief Justice and current chancellor of the University of Western Australia. Though it was prepared as a basis for SA legislation, French has provided a model that could be used in drafting a federal law.
French joined the podcast to discuss his model.
On the ban itself, French outlines some of the reasons for the policy:
While framing a model for SA, French says he kept the door open for federal legislation:
While French acknowledges possible privacy concerns, he explains why the long-time storage of personal data would be unnecessary:
Now that the federal government has committed to legislating a ban, French says a state law wouldn't be necessary:
Social media
Australian law
Politics with Michelle Grattan
Social media ban
