The Game-Changing Wireless Mouse: Higround's YUMA Is Designed For Style And Performance

Higround, the premier lifestyle and graphic gaming peripheral brand, is thrilled to announce its first-ever wireless gaming mouse: YUMA . Lightweight, meticulously designed, and built to perform, YUMA marks a new chapter in Higround's mission to elevate every aspect of your gaming setup into a true expression of individual artistry.

Meet YUMA: Where Art Meets Performance

Every wireless mouse features hand-applied graphic artwork , ensuring that each mouse is fine-tuned to the minutest detail. It's a true collector's item that reflects Higround's commitment to individuality and creative expression. Weighing in at just 49 grams , YUMA is a game-changer in the world of gaming mice, combining top-tier performance with unparalleled design aesthetics. With two distinct designs- RADAR and CELSHADE -the YUMA collection brings bold, unique visuals to your fingertips.

YUMA is more than just an aesthetically pleasing mouse; it packs serious gaming performance, featuring a 4KHz wireless polling rate for ultra-responsive, lag-free gameplay. Every click and movement registers with pinpoint accuracy, giving users the competitive edge they need to rise to the top.

Equipped with a battery life of up to 70 hours , YUMA ensures you stay in the game longer without the worry of frequent recharges. Whether you're a casual gamer or a competitive esports player, YUMA delivers the reliability and performance you need while looking incredible on your desk.

Higround's Expansion Across the Desk Setup

With the introduction of YUMA, Higround continues its mission to transform every piece of your gaming setup into a canvas for personal expression. "We started Higround with the belief that your setup is an extension of who you are," says Rustin Sotoodeh, CEO and Creative Director of Higround. "With YUMA, we're expanding Higround's reach onto an even more technical piece of hardware, giving gamers a mouse that not only performs at the highest level but also stands out as a unique work of art."

“We're excited to introduce our new YUMA mouse, engineered with performance in mind and infused with our distinctive visual style,” says Higorund's Principal Product Manager, Jeff Chang.“This release marks a significant step for Higround and we can't wait to show off our unique vision to the world.”

YUMA launches with its debut designs-RADAR and CELSHADE- on September 13 at 12 PM PT exclusively on Higround .

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that is the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each collection features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with iconic brands such as Pokemon, Beats by Dre, and One Piece. With their expansion into mice, Higround continues its journey to take over your gaming setup-one peripheral at a time. In 2021 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

