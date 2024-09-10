Businesspeople Seek Women-Only Market

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): The Women's Chamber of Commerce and in Nimroz province has announced a significant increase in the number of businesswomen and investors.

The chamber is actively working towards establishing a special in the province exclusively for women.

Nimroz Women's Chamber of Commerce Director Palwasha Shams told Pajhwok Afghan News the number of women involved in business in the province had surged dramatically over the past three years.

Three years ago, only 60 women were officially engaged in business, but the number has now risen to 250, indicating more than a four-fold increase.

Shams estimated around 1,000 women were currently working indirectly, engaged in online and home-based businesses.

She attributed the rise in the number of female entrepreneurs to increasing unemployment and dropout rates among girls from schools and universities, prompting many to start small and large businesses to generate income and create job opportunities.

Previously, female entrepreneurs in Nimroz were dispersed due to the absence of a a women's chamber. However, since the establishment of the chamber two years ago, these entrepreneurs now operate under one umbrella.

Shams claimed the chamber had played a crucial role in supporting women through exhibitions and specialised training programmes, conducting over 200 training sessions in the past two years to enhance the skills of businesswomen.

For a year, the chamber has been advocating for the creation of a women's market. Many women producing clothing and handicrafts lack a dedicated space to market and sell their products at affordable prices.

The chamber has approached government agencies for permission for setting up such a market and remains hopeful about a positive outcome.

The number of women entrepreneurs in Nimroz is steadily going up. They are calling for the establishment of a market for women.

Sohaila Alizai, head of the Zaranj Women's Sewing Workshop, opened the workshop a year and four months ago after securing an operational licence.

Initially, the workshop employed 10 staffers and trained 40 individuals, generating a monthly income of up to 30,000 afghanis. Now, with an expanded staff of 65 and 70 trainees, her monthly income has increased to 70,000 afghanis.

Alizai explained many of the trainees were women and girls who were otherwise restricted from working, studying, or pursuing education.

Shafiqa Rahimi, who started making handicrafts two years ago, now owns a women's cloth and handicraft centre. She launched her business with the goal of creating job opportunities for skilled women who lacked the chance to showcase their talent.

Both urged authorities to take effective action to establish a dedicated women's market in the province.

