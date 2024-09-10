Polling Stations Open Nationwide For Jordan's 20Th Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) – Polling stations opened at 7:00 AM across Jordan Tuesday for the country's 20th parliamentary elections, marking a significant milestone as the Kingdom embarks on its second century. More than 5.1 million registered voters are eligible to participate, reflecting a broad engagement in the process.There are 1,649 polling and counting centers distributed throughout the 18 electoral districts, with 5,843 ballot boxes set up. Among these, 95 centers have been specially equipped to accommodate voters with disabilities.Jordan's electoral system divides the Kingdom into 18 local districts, with 97 seats available for contest. In addition, candidates in the general electoral district will compete for 41 seats, bringing the total number of parliamentary seats to 138.A total of 697 candidates are contesting in the general electoral district, including 505 men and 192 women. In the local districts, 937 candidates are competing, with 747 men and 190 women vying for seats.Voting will close at 7:00 PM sharp, with no extensions, as stipulated in the Election Law No. 4 of 2022. The counting of votes will begin immediately after the polls close, with results expected to be announced within 48 hours.