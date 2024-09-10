North Korea Plans To 'Increase Number Of Nuclear Weapons', Kim Jon Un Says

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that the country will significantly increase its number of nuclear weapons. This plan was revealed during a speech on North Korea's founding anniversary.

Kim emphasized enhancing North Korea's nuclear capability and readiness to ensure state security. He said this preparation is crucial in the face of threats from the United States and its allies.

The leader described the current situation as a“grave threat” from what he perceives as a US-led military alliance based on nuclear power. In response, he vowed to strengthen the country's military, including its nuclear forces, ABC reported.

Kim's comments reflect a broader strategy to bolster North Korea's defensive posture amid rising tensions. Despite his frequent promises to advance military capabilities, there has been no major military demonstration to mark the anniversary.

On the anniversary, the North's state media showcased a photo of Kim inspecting a large missile launch vehicle, which appears to be the largest of its kind displayed by the country. This vehicle was seen during his visit to a munitions plant.

While North Korea has not conducted major tests recently, experts believe it might do so ahead of the US presidential election in November. Analysts suggest that North Korea may face technological challenges before it can develop long-range missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

The country likely already possesses missiles capable of striking targets in South Korea and Japan. The international community continues to monitor North Korea's advancements and provocations closely.

