North Korean Diplomats Abroad Most Likely Vips To Defect

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The overwhelming majority of refugees

who flee North Korea

are generally those who live in border areas adjacent to China and do not have prominent or economic positions.

Few are from Pyongyang because it is very difficult for citizens to within the country unless and internal security officials approve the travel. Meanwhile, crossing the demilitarized zone along the 38th parallel is extremely difficult because land mines are planted in that border area, and border guards are ordered to kill illegal border crossers.

The few senior government officials who have managed to escape generally are officials in the Foreign Ministry who are living abroad on diplomatic assignments. One of the top priorities of the sizeable security forces attached to every North Korean embassy abroad is to prevent North Korean personnel from escaping.

In most cases, officials' children, spouses or other close family members are required to remain in North Korea – almost as hostages – to ensure that diplomats serving abroad will return to Pyongyang. Frequently a story comes out of parents, children or siblings who are imprisoned, executed or otherwise punished after a relative defects while serving in a post abroad.

Concern over losing diplomats abroad puts a serious strain on North Korea's internal security forces. Currently, Pyongyang has

diplomatic missions

in 46 countries and international organizations, a decline from 53 diplomatic posts in 2022. By comparison, South Korea maintains 166 resident embassies, consulates, and permanent missions, all significantly larger than North Korean posts in the same locations.

The most recent defecting North Korean diplomat Ri Il Gyu served in the North Korean embassy in Havana, Cuba, as the counselor for political affairs – a very senior political position in the embassy.

He slipped away from the embassy in late November 2023. His presence in Seoul was only made public on July 16 of this year when an interview with him was published.

Ri Il Gyu (left), then the North Korean foreign ministry's deputy director general for Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, attends a banquet commemorating the 57th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Cuban Ambassador to North Korea Jesús Aise Sotolongo, right, and others at the ministry's Gobangsan guest house on the banks of the Taedong River in Pyongyang, August 29, 2017. Photo: Chosun Ilbo / Provided by Ri

Kim Jong Un's blame game

His defection came just a few weeks before Cuba and South Korea established

full diplomatic relations

in February of this year.

The Cuban government's decision to establish diplomatic ties with South Korea was a blow to the North Korean leadership, as Pyongyang and Havana have had a close relationship largely based on both countries' strong hostility toward the United States.