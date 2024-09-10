Blinken To Discuss Support For Ukraine In London State Department
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to discuss the issue of support for Ukraine during his visit to London.
This was stated on Monday in Washington by Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department Vedant Patel, Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Support for Ukraine I expect to be a major topic of conversation when the Secretary has his government-to-government meetings tomorrow (in London – ed.)," the Spokesperson said.
He noted that the United States has been clear and consistent about their support for Ukraine and making sure that the Ukrainians have what they need to defend themselves.
US State Secretary, Anthony Blinken, arrived in London on Monday evening at the start of a week of diplomacy with the new UK government.
