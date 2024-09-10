Kremlin Sending Russian Church Priests To TOT To Brainwash Locals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin is actively sending Russian priests to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to brainwash the locals.

This is according to the National Resistance Center (NRC), Ukrinform reports.

"The Kremlin is actively sending

Russian church priests to the temporarily occupied territories to brainwash the locals and to make them feel bad about the low moral and psychological state of the occupiers," the report says.

It is noted that so-called church volunteers“help” lonely and sick local residents who find themselves under Russian to get rid of their property rights. But above all, their main mission in Ukraine is to expand their agent network and ideological influence on Ukrainians under occupation.

"These“volunteers” began actively traveling to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of our lands. Their first mission was to the Kalinin“republican hospital” in temporarily occupied Donetsk. Then they visited a local neuropsychiatric clinic," they said in the NRC and urged to beware of the Russian Church agents, because they are "a direct tool in the hands of the Kremlin."

"The National Resistance Center calls for reporting collaborators so that each of them does not escape punishment for crimes against humanity," the Center urged.