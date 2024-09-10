One Kalibr Carrier In Black Sea
Date
9/10/2024 12:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship, which is a cruise missile carrier.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this in operational information update as of 6:00 on September 10, 2024 on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to for missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post reads.
“In the Mediterranean Sea, there is one Russian warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to four missiles,” the post adds.
Read also: Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian Tor system wit
h drone
in Kupiansk sector
It is also reported that throughout the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, three vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea (none of which moved towards the Bosphorus Strait), nine vessels – to the Sea of Azov (four of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait).
MENAFN10092024000193011044ID1108655240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.