One Kalibr Carrier In Black Sea


9/10/2024 12:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship, which is a cruise missile carrier.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this in operational information update as of 6:00 on September 10, 2024 on facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to for missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post reads.


“In the Mediterranean Sea, there is one Russian warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to four missiles,” the post adds.

It is also reported that throughout the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, three vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea (none of which moved towards the Bosphorus Strait), nine vessels – to the Sea of Azov (four of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait).

UkrinForm

