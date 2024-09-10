Sea Breeze Military Drills To Include 13 Countries In Bulgarian Waters Of Black Sea
9/10/2024 12:15:56 AM
The international "Sea Breeze" exercise, which will be held
until September 20, with the participation of representatives of 13
countries, will be launched in the waters of Bulgaria in the Black
Sea.
As Azernews reports via the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, this was
said by the commander of the Bulgarian Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril
Mikhailov, and the commander of the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy,
Vice Admiral Thomas Ishi, at a briefing held in Varna.
"The main goal of the training is to practice tactical actions
and techniques in the fight against floating and bottom mines,"
Mikhailov pointed out.
T. Ishi added that 105 sea mines were discovered in the Black
Sea in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war, and at least 5 ships
were damaged as a result of dozens of incidents.
"Our goal is for countries to improve their ability to work
together and use different tactics to destroy such munitions. Each
country will demonstrate methods of detecting and neutralizing
floating mines. Some operations will be conducted on the coast,
where various demining tools will be demonstrated," the American
commander said.
It should be recalled that on January 11, 2024, a memorandum on
the establishment of a joint anti-mine naval group consisting of
Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria was signed in the Black Sea.
