Fotomax Enters The Photo Album Digitisation Market In Partnership With Capture.HK Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - Capture TM Hong Kong, a leading of analogue media digitisation, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Fotomax, marking a significant milestone in the photo album digitisation market. This collaboration brings Capture's The Frame Digital Frame Bundle and The Photo Album Digitisation Kit to Fotomax branches, making photo digitisation services more accessible and helping individuals preserve their family memories digitally.



A Strategic Partnership to Bring Photo Digitisation to the Mass Market

Since Capture launched in 2022, the company has experienced remarkable growth in the media digitisation industry. With over two thousand orders processed and a current average order value of HK$3800, Capture has become a key player in preserving cherished memories. A significant portion of these orders, 52% are dedicated to photo album digitisation. According to the above, Capture is ready to capture a key market segment, with projections estimating that the industry is valued at $250 million USD in Hong Kong within the next ten years.



Fotomax CEO Ryan expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration, stating,“We are thrilled to launch Photo Album scanning with Capture. Fotomax has cared for Hong Kong families' memories for 42 years. Embracing digitisation is a natural and exciting progression in our commitment to preserving cherished moments for future generations.”



What is Available at Fotomax

As part of this collaboration, customers can now conveniently purchase Capture's latest products directly at 15 selected Fotomax stores:







Capture's Album/ Photo Digitisation Kit: For just HK$238, digitise up to 200 photos with our comprehensive kit. Once digitised, your memories will be uploaded to Google Photos . If you prefer an alternative output format, you can opt for an additional USB flash drive for HK$80.

Capture's The Frame Bundle : The Frame Bundle, priced at HK$1188. This comprehensive package features The Frame along with our Album/Photo Digitisation Kit. With The Frame, you can effortlessly display and enjoy all your digitised memories.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fotomax, a household name in Hong Kong. It is incredibly significant that they have chosen to distribute Capture's products. Over the past two years since our launch in Hong Kong, we have built a strong reputation with thousands of satisfied customers. We are on a mission to save every Hong Kong's families most cherished memories.” said Michael Chang, the CEO of Capture.Given Hong Kong's humid climate, physical photos are prone to discolouration, mould, and warping. Capture offers a comprehensive and affordable solution for digitising analogue media, including photo albums , photographs , videotapes , slides and digital media, from deterioration. Our high-quality digitisation service preserves your memories in a digital format, allowing you to effortlessly view and share them online in your preferred output format, whether on a USB flash drive or through Google Photos. With Capture, safeguarding and enjoying your memories has never been easier.Website:Facebook:Instagram:YouTube:LinkedIn:#CaptureHK #FotomaxThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Capture Capture is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise analogue media (photo albums, photographs, videotapes, digital media like USB Flash Drive, Compact Flash, DVD, etc) and slides, using our proprietary technology. Capture is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos through secure Google authentication. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families and organisations to safeguard their memories. About Fotomax Fotomax was established in Hong Kong in 1982. It is now fully owned by China - Hong Kong Photo Products Holdings Limited which is listed in the Hong Kong Stock Market. Fotomax has developed as the largest and leading photofinishing chains to provide high quality and most advanced imaging services in town.