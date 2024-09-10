Apple Unveils Iphone 16, Watches And Airpods Featuring Advanced AI Technology

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Apple showcased its latest products on Monday, including the new 16, updated watches, and AirPods, highlighting advancements and new features across its product lineup.

The base model of the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399. It offers a thinner design and a display up to 30% larger than previous generations.

Apple also introduced the more rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2, which begins at $799 and emphasizes its durability and advanced features for extreme conditions.

The new Generation 4 AirPods have a redesigned form factor, improved ease of use, and enhanced sound quality.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, expressed enthusiasm about the iPhone 16, designed from the ground up to leverage advanced AI capabilities.

The starting prices for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro are $799, $899, and $999, respectively.

Reuters noted that the introduction of the iPhone 16 might have been influenced by Huawei's earlier unofficial launch of its three-part foldable phone.

The iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip, built on Arm's latest V9 architecture, aiming to enhance AI capabilities in mobile devices.

Apple is focusing on AI advancements with its new“Private Cloud Compute” infrastructure, designed to protect user data by running AI models directly on devices.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram