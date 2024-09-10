Deep Depression Brings Rain To Odisha As IMD Issues Red Alert In THESE Districts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Due to the deep depression in Odisha , the flood situation in the southern part, particularly in Koraput and Malkangiri, has deteriorated due to ongoing heavy rainfall.

Here are the top 5 updates:

1. More than 1,700 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas to various shelter centres amid worsening floods in southern Odisha. According to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), 560 villages in Malkangiri and Koraput districts have been affected. In response to the heavy rainfall, Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi, after discussions with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujhari, has designated three senior officials to oversee and manage the escalating crisis closely.

2. Sundhansu Sarangi, Director General of Police (Fire Services), Bishnupada Sethi, Secretary of the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, and Charan Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Southern Division), have been tasked with overseeing and aiding the district administration in Malkangiri.

3. According to the SRC office, the highest rainfall of 253 mm was recorded in Malkangiri Block, while three blocks, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda, and Khairput, recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall.

4. Six blocks of Malkangiri and Kotaput district received over 100 mm of rainfall. Water overflowed all the bridges between Pangam and Motu Road in Malkangiri. Six teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were deployed in Malkangiri, and two ODRAF teams were involved in the rescue operation. More than 60 villagers, including two farmers, were rescued, while some were stranded atop the roof in the Poteru area of Malkangiri.