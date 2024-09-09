King Congratulates Algeria President On Re-Election

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on his re-election and expressing Jordan's keenness on enhancing cooperation and coordination with Algeria.

