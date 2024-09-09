Egypt, South Korea Discuss Cooperation In Housing, Urban Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sherif El-Sherbiny, of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, met Monday with Ambassador of South Korea to Egypt, Kim Yonghyon, to exchange views on bilateral cooperation in the field of and urban development.





Ambassador Kim mentioned that while many joint projects were implemented encompassing various sectors including infrastructure, digital government, green transition and higher education, housing and urban development was another important area that can further enhance the two countries' robust cooperation.





He added that taking advantage of Korean companies advanced technologies and global competitiveness in the fields of water management, desalination, and the development of smart cities, the bilateral cooperation will contribute to Egypt's“Decent Life” initiative enhancing well-being of Egyptian people.





Minister El-Sherbiny mentioned that he appreciates Korea's contribution to the Egyptian economy as many Korean companies operate in Egypt creating quality jobs and export their products. He expressed his hope that more Korean companies including those in the field of water management and urban development could invest in Egypt and benefit from the great investment opportunities in the field.





El-Sherbiny briefed the preparation status of the 12th World Urban Forum to be held in Cairo by November and Ambassador Kim expressed his best wishes that the event will be successful shedding light on global challenges affecting the daily life of people, including unaffordable housing and climate change.





Finally, Kim congratulated the minister on his appointment, offering him best wishes for a successful tenure, and highlighted the remarkable advancement of bilateral relations since the establishment of the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership between the two countries in 2016, with notable achievements particularly in the field of joint cooperation in infrastructure projects.