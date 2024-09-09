EFG Hermes Hosts 10Th Annual London Investor Conference, Focusing On MENA Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EFG Hermes, the leading in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is hosting its 10th Annual London Investor from Sept. 9 to 12 at Emirates Stadium. Themed“A New Era of Opportunities,” the conference aims to highlight the potential emerging in key sectors across the global economy.

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding; Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Bin Hassan, Board Commissioner of the Capital Authority (CMA); Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange; and Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority.

On Sept. 10, a panel discussion titled“Shaping Tomorrow: Insights from Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Leaders” will feature Bin Hassan and Al-Rumaih, moderated by Ramia Farrage, senior producer and presenter at Forbes Middle East.

The following day, a fireside chat titled“Regulations as a Catalyst for Growth: Unleashing Innovation in Capital Markets, Insuretech, and Fintech” will feature Farid, moderated by Carina Kamel, senior correspondent and presenter at Al Arabiya TV in London. The discussion will explore the latest developments and innovations in capital markets, regulations, and Fintech.

This year's conference will host over 102 presenting companies across various sectors with 590 guests from around the world, including institutional investors and fund managers from over 138 global investment firms.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, remarked:“We are at a critical juncture in the MENA region, where structural reforms, technological advancements, and strategic policy changes are converging to create a more evolved landscape for investment. The London Investor Conference comes at a time when the region is becoming a focal point for global investors, driven by diversified economic initiatives and robust financial markets. This event is a platform that facilitates the exchange of ideas, forges partnerships, and uncovers opportunities that align with the region's long-term growth trajectory. Our role is to ensure that our clients, partners, and stakeholders are positioned to capitalize on these emerging trends, as the MENA region continues to expand its influence on the global stage.”

The MENA region is demonstrating remarkable economic resilience amidst global uncertainties, with the latest projections from the International Monetary Fund showing a strengthening in GDP growth from 2% in 2023 to 2.8% in 2024, and further accelerating to 4.2% in 2025. This improvement is underpinned by easing inflationary pressures, attributed to declining global commodity prices and proactive policy measures. The overall economic outlook for the Middle East indicates a robust recovery, with inflation nearing historical averages in many MENA economies. Oil exporters are expected to see growth of 2.9% in 2024, a notable increase from 1.9% in 2023, driven by higher-than-anticipated oil production and resilient non-hydrocarbon sectors.

Mohamed Ebeid, co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said,“Local and international investors are increasingly recognizing the potential for substantial returns in the MENA region across sectors that were once overlooked. The momentum we are seeing is fueled by structural reforms, market enhancements, and the rise of new industries such as fintech and renewable energy. As we embrace innovation and sustainability, our role as a catalyst is crucial in bridging the gap between global investors and regional opportunities. This conference will create a space where insightful discussions and impactful connections can translate into tangible investment outcomes, fostering economic resilience and inclusive growth. By leveraging collaboration and shared vision, we aim to shape a prosperous and sustainable future for the region, unlocking untapped potential and driving transformative change.”

The London Investor Conference is poised to build on the success of EFG Hermes' highly successful One-on-One Conference in Dubai, fostering vital connections between regional listed companies and institutional investors worldwide.



